After Japan's mainstream newspaper Nikkei announced a new DS with a camera, music player and enhanced wireless functionality, Nintendo had to say something in response. To gaming magazine Famiitsu:

We are always developing new products. However, since nothing has been announced officially, we are unable to comment at this time.

That's the most softly delivered "no comment" that I've ever seen. But take it as you will. [Famitsu via Kotaku]