Tapulous—the creators of that Perfect Drug of an app, Tap Tap Revenge—is partnering up with Nine Inch Nails to put over a dozen of the band's songs in the game. The alliance will be one of the first to bring licensed content to iPhone apps and, depending on how successful it is, could mark a surge of similar musician/application deals. Considering how addictive the game (with a Capital G) is, this NIN-bundle could be the thing that'll suck you Into The Tap Tap Revenge Void. [TechCrunch]