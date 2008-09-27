Nikon D60 Black Gold Edition: So Ugly It'd Make Mr. T Cry, If He Could Cry

The mystery of Nikon's Black Gold D60 might have just been solved, and man, it is not pretty. No really, it's a downright repulsive study in tackiness, if these pictures are to be believed (sadly, it looks like they should be). Nikon has liberally slathered the D60 with cheap gold paint aaaaaaand... that's it. And you get to pay an extra $US50 to rock more shiny than the people who actually have taste and get a regular D60. I'm not sure who came up with this, but even Mr. T wouldn't use this camera. [Nikon Rumors, DP Review]