Nikkei: New Nintendo DS With Camera and Music Playback Coming This Year

Japan's Nikkei newspaper—their Wall Street Journal, so by no means a shady source—is reporting that Nintendo will launch a new version of the DS later this year with a built-in camera and music playback, as well as more powerful wireless. The camera will be used for new types of games—who knows what Nintendo would cook up with that, though I'm sure it would involve taking pictures of yourself.

Of course, it'll reportedly launch in Japan before it hits overseas, where it'll sell for under 20,000 yen (Kotaku notes the current DS is 16,800 yen). If true, it looks to be another iteration of the current DS, not the dual touchscreen model Kotaku expects in April or May of next year. [Nikkei via NeoGAF via Kotaku]

