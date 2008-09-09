Next Version of Windows Home Server May Include 'Time Machine' Type of UI

Microsoft appears ready to whip the Mac faithful into a frenzy with their latest job posting for a Windows Home Server software development engineer. According to the posting, they are currently looking for someone to help deliver a "top notch UI for the next release." The posting goes on to say that a: "Time Machine compete (sp?) UI for backup and restore, Windows Media Centre integration UI, Live Mesh integration UI" are the top priorities. While WHS already features backup functionality, it lacks a fancy-pants OS X Time Machine style UI—something that may be corrected in the next release if Microsoft finds the right person for the job. [Computer Jobs via istartedsomething]