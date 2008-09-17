While digging through the new Zune 3.0 software, a Zuneboards forum member discovered several new colours on 120GB and 16GB Zunes for those who want to branch out from basic black. From the looks of things a blue, white and red version are in the mix—available in different colour configurations that could include a black or silver backing. Obviously, none of this has been confirmed yet—but hopefully there will be more to come. [zuneboards]
New Zune Colours Revealed in 3.0 Software
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.