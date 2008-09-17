New Zune Colours Revealed in 3.0 Software

While digging through the new Zune 3.0 software, a Zuneboards forum member discovered several new colours on 120GB and 16GB Zunes for those who want to branch out from basic black. From the looks of things a blue, white and red version are in the mix—available in different colour configurations that could include a black or silver backing. Obviously, none of this has been confirmed yet—but hopefully there will be more to come. [zuneboards]