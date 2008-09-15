How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

New Wii Backup Loader Opens Gateway to All-Out Piracy

It's the Holy Grail of Wii piracy—load DVD game backups without any sort of hardware modification. And it's just been demonstrated in a very legit-looking video.

The Wii Backup Loader is a simple program that runs from the Wii Homebrew Channel and can load specially modified ISOs from the DVD drive. The hack is still considered a work in progress, and the public will need access to both the new ISO loader and new ISO converter/modifier before the trick can be duplicated. But consider the Wii hacked and keep your ear to the ground for an official release. [Story and Video at tehskeen]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles