New Wii Backup Loader Opens Gateway to All-Out Piracy

It's the Holy Grail of Wii piracy—load DVD game backups without any sort of hardware modification. And it's just been demonstrated in a very legit-looking video.

The Wii Backup Loader is a simple program that runs from the Wii Homebrew Channel and can load specially modified ISOs from the DVD drive. The hack is still considered a work in progress, and the public will need access to both the new ISO loader and new ISO converter/modifier before the trick can be duplicated. But consider the Wii hacked and keep your ear to the ground for an official release. [Story and Video at tehskeen]