New Pioneer 50-inch, 60-inch Plasma TVs Show Off Deep, Deep Blacks

Pioneer introduced two new plasma TVs with panels designed for incredibly deep blacks at an industry event in Tokyo. Are these the same Kuro gen 2 panels that are currently shipping in the US? Or are they the even better ones we saw in prototype form at CES? The guys at Akihabara News were able to check out the company's new 60-inch and 50-inch sets at Tokyo's Miyako Hotel. Pioneer said that the black levels were five times deeper than its previous KURO panels. How black? When you turn out the lights, you can't tell where the TV ends and the rest of the room begins.

Yeah, that's pretty black. Besides the deep colours, the sets will feature digital TV tuners, an advanced direct colour filter, four HDMI inputs, four audio inputs, three D4 inputs, three video inputs, three S2 and one RGB video input. The 60-inch KRP-600A will cost about US$8,830 and the 50-inch KRP-500A can be had for roughly US$6,310. [Akihabara News]