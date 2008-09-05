How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

New Nintendo DS Debuting Mid-2009, Sources Say

IGN is claiming that Nintendo will debut a new Nintendo DS in April or May of 2009. According to their sources, the new DS model's features will be similar to the next-generation DS wishlist we published last year.

IGN says that both screens would have touch capability, which is reasonable to expect. They also point out that both screens will have a wide aspect ratio, which is more difficult to believe unless they position the controls somewhere else (I don't see Nintendo sacrificing physical buttons for a pure touch interface.)

They also claim that this may not be the Nintendo DS 2, but a revision to the current model. Personally, I don't know how can that be. With such new prominent features, which will require a new generation of games to be fully exploited, it won't make sense to not name label it as the next generation DS.

In any case, they seem very confident about the news. So much in fact, that they used our Nintendo DS 2 3D mock-up to further highlight their scoop.

[IGN]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles