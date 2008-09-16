Citigroup analyst Richard Gardner has released a research note claiming that during "field checks" he has confirmed that new MacBooks have begun shipping to stores (from overseas). According to Gardner, the MacBooks feature "very thin aluminium casing, an LED-backlit display and an aggressive entry-level price point." The news either confirms the existing rumours or is just a wild, swinging for the fences guess based upon existing intel. But it all would line up nicely with an October 14th Apple event. [Barrons via TUAW]
New MacBooks Shipping to Stores?
