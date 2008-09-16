How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

New MacBooks Shipping to Stores?

Citigroup analyst Richard Gardner has released a research note claiming that during "field checks" he has confirmed that new MacBooks have begun shipping to stores (from overseas). According to Gardner, the MacBooks feature "very thin aluminium casing, an LED-backlit display and an aggressive entry-level price point." The news either confirms the existing rumours or is just a wild, swinging for the fences guess based upon existing intel. But it all would line up nicely with an October 14th Apple event. [Barrons via TUAW]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

