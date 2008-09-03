New iPods Coming on September 9, Apple Let's Rock Event

The new iPods will come on September 9, as expected. Apple has sent us an invitation to the event, which will happen at the Yerba Buena Centre for the Arts Theatre in San Francisco on September 9 at 10:00 a.m. Obviously, it's about the iPod. But if you look at it carefully, there may be other hints. Let the speculation begin:

• As you can see in the invitation they, it is worth noting that the aspect ratio is not widescreen, but the usual 4:3 screen common in all current iPods. Maybe they are trying to put our hopes for a widescreen iPod down?

• The iPod in the song cover seems elongated, although it may be an effect of the perspective.

• Still the same classic theme, so I'm not holding my breath for a massive HD-based iPod touch (damn you, Apple).

• Someone in Cupertino is watching too much Miami Vice and A Night at the Roxbury every night, because the colour schemes and graphics are still from the 80s.

• That guy is wearing huge sport shoes. Maybe huge feet are required. Maybe the new iPods will have 7-plate 20GB Winchester drives and you will be able to sue them to work out your biceps at the gym.

• If you cross your eyes at some distance, you will see a secret message floating. It says: "Hey, John Mayer here. I will be at the Apple event, so please come to listen to my latest song called Let's Rock San Francisco. Thanks, John."

Knowing that Apple usually teases a bit when something really exciting is coming up, I have the sinking feeling that this is going to be a very boring event.