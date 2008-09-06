How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

New iPhone with Weird Guy and Gundam Photo Outside the Factory

People keep finding photos in their new iPhones, and these keep getting weirder and weirder. This time, Giz reader Bryan Offenhauer found this funny shot of an anonymous guy next to a human-sized Gundam:

I just upgraded to the iPhone 3G 16gb and found this handsome gentlemen had beat me to the punch on using my new phone's camera. It doesn't look like this picture was taken while at any sort of factory, but he looks mighty proud of his giant transformer. Anyway I was just wondering if there are other people that have gotten phones with odd pictures already stored on them.

I can understand the factory tests, but this? Did they take the iPhone away from the assembly line, take the photo, and then return it? Maybe these guys are trying to mess up with our minds? Is this guy single? Are Gundam-Men marriages allowed in China? We demand answers. [Thanks Bryan]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles