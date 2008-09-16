New HP Notebooks Boast Hi-Def 16:9 Screens

HP has dropped two notebooks catering to portable home theatre addicts. Both computers run Windows Vista SP1 and come with Intel Core 2 Duo P8400 processors, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M graphics chips, 4GB DDR2 RAM, Wifi, Bluetooth, and a DVD±R/RW drive. The HDX16 has a 16 inch 1366x768 pixel Brightview display and comes with a 320GB hard drive while the HDX18 boasts an 18.4 inch 1920x1080p LCD screen and gives you an extra 180GB storage.

Other features include one-touch access to entertainment, video-upscaling to view standard DVDs in hi-def, a 55% wider viewing angle, a built-in bass subwoofer, an integrated fingerprint reader and... "lustrous sophistication with HP Fluid Imprint finish in titanium," though I'm not really sure I see what's so lustrously sophisticated from the press photos. The HDX16 will drop in late September for US$1299, while the HDX18 will cost you US$1349.

The HP HDX Experience*

• HP MediaSmart for one-touch access to entertainment plus video-upscaling to view standard

DVDs in high-def.

• Platinum Support via direct line (866.408.5408) to speak with an HDX Specialist. (U.S. only)

• Project lustrous sophsitication with HP Fluid Imprint finish in titanium.

• Get a 55% wider viewing angle plus enhanced brightness, colour intensity and clarity with the

18.0" diagonal HP Full HD Ultra BrightView Infinity display.(8)

• Experience thunderous audio with built-in HP Triple Bass Subwoofer.

• Immerse yourself in simulated surround sound with Dolby Home Theater.

• Get extra protection from accidental drops with HP ProtectSmart Hard Drive Protection.

• Simplify your password management with the integrated fingerprint reader.

Key Specifications

• Intel® Centrino® 2 Processor Technology featuring Intel® Core™2 Duo

Processor P8400 (2c)(3)(4b)

• Genuine Windows Vista® Home Premium 64-bit with Service

Pack 1 (1)(20a)

• 18.4" Diagonal High Definition (8) HP Ultra Brightview Infinity Display

(1920x1080p)

• NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT with up to 2302MB Total Available Graphics

Memory with 512MB dedicated

• 4096MB DDR2 System Memory (2 Dimm)

• 500GB (5400RPM) Hard Drive Dual HDD - 250GB + 250GB(SATA) (7)

• LightScribe Blu-Ray ROM with SuperMulti DVD±R/RW Double

Layer (6d)(16a)(16c)(16d)

• Intel® WiFi Link 5100AGN & Bluetooth™(10)(10b)(10d)

Luxurious Style

Expanding on the elegance of the current line, the new HDX series is defined

by fluid, modern lines and metalized finishes with surprising innovations

inside and out. High-gloss HP Imprint finish in titanium and chrome now

encases all surfaces visible during normal use for greater durability, and a

sleeve is included for extra protection. The HDX series Fluid Imprint features

an flowing linear pattern that enhances the reflective qualities of the metallic

finish. The streamlined look is enhanced with a color-matched keyboard and

touchpad. And touch media controls light up and become visible only when

the system is powered on further enhancing the clean appearance. HP's

mobile products have won coveted International Red Dot, iF and CES

Innovation design awards and been recognised by other leading design

institutions.

Extreme Entertainment

Extreme entertainment is at your fingertips with everything you need to enjoy

content in the highest-quality formats - and create your own

show. Introducing HP MediaSmart for access to DVDs, videos, photos, music,

karaoke, games(25), Internet(15) TV, and streamed or recorded TV at the touch

of a button.

• Watch standard DVDs in high definition with Video Upscaling.

• Connect to your HD TV via the HDMI port to view content from your HP

HDX notebook.

• Control playback with the HP ScrollSmart Remote Control.

• Edit and burn HD content with Cyberlink DVD Premium.

• Create movies complete with special effects fast with Muvee autoProducer

Premium.

• Enjoy thunderous audio enabled by the HP Triple Bass Subwoofer.

• Get simulated surround sound with Dolby Home Theatre and Altec Lansing

speakers.

• Experience true immersion in 3D games with NVIDIA G9600 series

graphics and discrete video memory with DirectX 10 support.

Platinum-tier Support

• One-year limited hardware and software warranty with 24/7 phone

support

• Toll-free phone support during warranty via direct line to an HDX Specialist

in the U.S. @ 1.866.408.5408 and toll-free support in Canada @

1.800.HP.INVENT.

• Easy-to-use dashboard for system diagnostics and updates with preinstalled

HP Advisor

Designed to Captivate

For those who want the latest performance technologies enabling a premium

home cinema and computing experience, the HP HDX 18 delivers in an

elegant desktop-replacement design. Its reflective Fluid Imprint finish encases

leading-edge mobile architectures from Intel and NVIDIA. HP HDX notebook

PCs provide the options you need to connect, enjoy and experience peace of

mind.

• Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 Ultra Wide Display. Enjoy a viewing angle of

140 degrees (vs. standard 90) and significatnly enhanced brightness, color

and clarity with the HP Full HD Ultra BrightView Infinity display.(8)

• Connect(15) with the HP Webcam. Turn your next instant message into a live

video chat with the integrated webcam, omni directional microphone and

an IM solution. Optimised for low-light environments, it's great for

capturing short videos to share on your favourite social networking site.

Personalise your videos with included YouCam software.

• Enhanced security options. HP ProtectSmart Hard Drive Protection locks

your hard drive into place when it senses abrupt motion to help prevent

data loss. The eSATA/USB Combo port enables fast backup to an external

hard drive. And the dual hard disk drives provide an easy back up option.

The integrated fingerprint reader offers greater security and ease-of-use by

associating passwords to your system and online accounts with unique

fingerprints.

• Personalised disc labels with LightScribe. Create custom laser-etched disc

labels right in the drive with LightScribe and preinstalled Cyberlink DVD

Premium. Just burn data on the disc, flip it over and burn the cover image

using any scanned image and/or text.(16a)

• Full-memory access. Windows® Vista®(1) 64-bit operating systems are able

to fully access system memory to support 3D games and complex

applications.

HP and the Environment

• Help conserve energy with this ENERGY

STAR® qualified and EPEATTM Silver

registered PC.

• Reuse or recycle your HDX series

packaging to help minimize waste.

• Please recycle your computer hardware

and printing supplies. HP recycling

services make responsible disposal easy.

Learn more about HP's environmental

initiatives and recycling at:

www.hp.com/go/ecohighlights