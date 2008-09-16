New HP Notebooks Boast Hi-Def 16:9 Screens

HP has dropped two notebooks catering to portable home theatre addicts. Both computers run Windows Vista SP1 and come with Intel Core 2 Duo P8400 processors, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M graphics chips, 4GB DDR2 RAM, Wifi, Bluetooth, and a DVD±R/RW drive. The HDX16 has a 16 inch 1366x768 pixel Brightview display and comes with a 320GB hard drive while the HDX18 boasts an 18.4 inch 1920x1080p LCD screen and gives you an extra 180GB storage.
Other features include one-touch access to entertainment, video-upscaling to view standard DVDs in hi-def, a 55% wider viewing angle, a built-in bass subwoofer, an integrated fingerprint reader and... "lustrous sophistication with HP Fluid Imprint finish in titanium," though I'm not really sure I see what's so lustrously sophisticated from the press photos. The HDX16 will drop in late September for US$1299, while the HDX18 will cost you US$1349.
The HP HDX Experience*
• HP MediaSmart for one-touch access to entertainment plus video-upscaling to view standard
DVDs in high-def.
• Platinum Support via direct line (866.408.5408) to speak with an HDX Specialist. (U.S. only)
• Project lustrous sophsitication with HP Fluid Imprint finish in titanium.
• Get a 55% wider viewing angle plus enhanced brightness, colour intensity and clarity with the
18.0" diagonal HP Full HD Ultra BrightView Infinity display.(8)
• Experience thunderous audio with built-in HP Triple Bass Subwoofer.
• Immerse yourself in simulated surround sound with Dolby Home Theater.
• Get extra protection from accidental drops with HP ProtectSmart Hard Drive Protection.
• Simplify your password management with the integrated fingerprint reader.
Key Specifications
• Intel® Centrino® 2 Processor Technology featuring Intel® Core™2 Duo
Processor P8400 (2c)(3)(4b)
• Genuine Windows Vista® Home Premium 64-bit with Service
Pack 1 (1)(20a)
• 18.4" Diagonal High Definition (8) HP Ultra Brightview Infinity Display
(1920x1080p)
• NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT with up to 2302MB Total Available Graphics
Memory with 512MB dedicated
• 4096MB DDR2 System Memory (2 Dimm)
• 500GB (5400RPM) Hard Drive Dual HDD - 250GB + 250GB(SATA) (7)
• LightScribe Blu-Ray ROM with SuperMulti DVD±R/RW Double
Layer (6d)(16a)(16c)(16d)
• Intel® WiFi Link 5100AGN & Bluetooth™(10)(10b)(10d)
Luxurious Style
Expanding on the elegance of the current line, the new HDX series is defined
by fluid, modern lines and metalized finishes with surprising innovations
inside and out. High-gloss HP Imprint finish in titanium and chrome now
encases all surfaces visible during normal use for greater durability, and a
sleeve is included for extra protection. The HDX series Fluid Imprint features
an flowing linear pattern that enhances the reflective qualities of the metallic
finish. The streamlined look is enhanced with a color-matched keyboard and
touchpad. And touch media controls light up and become visible only when
the system is powered on further enhancing the clean appearance. HP's
mobile products have won coveted International Red Dot, iF and CES
Innovation design awards and been recognised by other leading design
institutions.
Extreme Entertainment
Extreme entertainment is at your fingertips with everything you need to enjoy
content in the highest-quality formats - and create your own
show. Introducing HP MediaSmart for access to DVDs, videos, photos, music,
karaoke, games(25), Internet(15) TV, and streamed or recorded TV at the touch
of a button.
• Watch standard DVDs in high definition with Video Upscaling.
• Connect to your HD TV via the HDMI port to view content from your HP
HDX notebook.
• Control playback with the HP ScrollSmart Remote Control.
• Edit and burn HD content with Cyberlink DVD Premium.
• Create movies complete with special effects fast with Muvee autoProducer
Premium.
• Enjoy thunderous audio enabled by the HP Triple Bass Subwoofer.
• Get simulated surround sound with Dolby Home Theatre and Altec Lansing
speakers.
• Experience true immersion in 3D games with NVIDIA G9600 series
graphics and discrete video memory with DirectX 10 support.
Platinum-tier Support
• One-year limited hardware and software warranty with 24/7 phone
support
• Toll-free phone support during warranty via direct line to an HDX Specialist
in the U.S. @ 1.866.408.5408 and toll-free support in Canada @
1.800.HP.INVENT.
• Easy-to-use dashboard for system diagnostics and updates with preinstalled
HP Advisor
Designed to Captivate
For those who want the latest performance technologies enabling a premium
home cinema and computing experience, the HP HDX 18 delivers in an
elegant desktop-replacement design. Its reflective Fluid Imprint finish encases
leading-edge mobile architectures from Intel and NVIDIA. HP HDX notebook
PCs provide the options you need to connect, enjoy and experience peace of
mind.
• Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 Ultra Wide Display. Enjoy a viewing angle of
140 degrees (vs. standard 90) and significatnly enhanced brightness, color
and clarity with the HP Full HD Ultra BrightView Infinity display.(8)
• Connect(15) with the HP Webcam. Turn your next instant message into a live
video chat with the integrated webcam, omni directional microphone and
an IM solution. Optimised for low-light environments, it's great for
capturing short videos to share on your favourite social networking site.
Personalise your videos with included YouCam software.
• Enhanced security options. HP ProtectSmart Hard Drive Protection locks
your hard drive into place when it senses abrupt motion to help prevent
data loss. The eSATA/USB Combo port enables fast backup to an external
hard drive. And the dual hard disk drives provide an easy back up option.
The integrated fingerprint reader offers greater security and ease-of-use by
associating passwords to your system and online accounts with unique
fingerprints.
• Personalised disc labels with LightScribe. Create custom laser-etched disc
labels right in the drive with LightScribe and preinstalled Cyberlink DVD
Premium. Just burn data on the disc, flip it over and burn the cover image
using any scanned image and/or text.(16a)
• Full-memory access. Windows® Vista®(1) 64-bit operating systems are able
to fully access system memory to support 3D games and complex
applications.
HP and the Environment
• Help conserve energy with this ENERGY
STAR® qualified and EPEATTM Silver
registered PC.
• Reuse or recycle your HDX series
packaging to help minimize waste.
• Please recycle your computer hardware
and printing supplies. HP recycling
services make responsible disposal easy.
Learn more about HP's environmental
initiatives and recycling at:
www.hp.com/go/ecohighlights