New HD Downloads on VUDU

Digital downloaders, we haven't forgotten about you while running This Week in Blu-ray. And to those in the audience with VUDU, a respectable 52 rentable HD movies have been added to the service in just the past two weeks. Read on for the full list.
• 10,000 BC [HD]
• American Psycho 2 [HD]
• Another Cinderella Story [HD]
• Bless the Child [HD]
• Clash of the Titans [HD]
• Dead Alive [HD]
• Dead and Gone [HD]
• Doctor Zhivago [HD]
• Dog Day Afternoon [HD]
• Eyes Wide Shut [HD]
• Fool's Gold [HD]
• Goodfellas [HD]
• Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (Unrated) [HD]
• Lethal Weapon [HD]
• Lethal Weapon 3 [HD]
• Lethal Weapon 4 [HD]
• Masters of the Universe [HD]
• Million Dollar Baby [HD]
• National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call [HD]
• Ocean's Eleven [HD]
• Over Her Dead Body [HD]
• Presumed Innocent [HD]
• Reservoir Dogs [HD]
• Risky Business [HD]
• Rosemary's Baby [HD]
• Run, Fat Boy, Run [HD]
• Scooby-Doo and the Goblin King [HD]
• Semi-Pro (Unrated) [HD]
• Snow Angels [HD]
• Staying Alive [HD]
• Superman 2 [HD]
• Superman 3 [HD]
• Superman: The Movie [HD]
• The Bucket List [HD]
• The Fugitive [HD]
• The Guardian [HD]
• The Last Samurai [HD]
• The Longest Yard [HD]
• The Matrix Reloaded [HD]
• The Matrix Revolutions [HD]
• The Postman [HD]
• The Shawshank Redemption [HD]
• The Substitute [HD]
• The Two Jakes [HD]
• The Wiggles: You Make Me Feel Like Dancing [HD]
• TKO [HD]
• Trapped Ashes [HD]
• Troy [HD]
• Up in Smoke [HD]
• Vertical Limit [HD]
• Wild West Comedy Show: 30 Days and 30 Nights [HD]