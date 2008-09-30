How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

New HD Downloads on VUDU

Digital downloaders, we haven't forgotten about you while running This Week in Blu-ray. And to those in the audience with VUDU, a respectable 52 rentable HD movies have been added to the service in just the past two weeks. Read on for the full list.

• 10,000 BC [HD]
• American Psycho 2 [HD]
• Another Cinderella Story [HD]
• Bless the Child [HD]
• Clash of the Titans [HD]
• Dead Alive [HD]
• Dead and Gone [HD]
• Doctor Zhivago [HD]
• Dog Day Afternoon [HD]
• Eyes Wide Shut [HD]
• Fool's Gold [HD]
• Goodfellas [HD]
• Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (Unrated) [HD]
• Lethal Weapon [HD]
• Lethal Weapon 3 [HD]
• Lethal Weapon 4 [HD]
• Masters of the Universe [HD]
• Million Dollar Baby [HD]
• National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call [HD]
• Ocean's Eleven [HD]
• Over Her Dead Body [HD]
• Presumed Innocent [HD]
• Reservoir Dogs [HD]
• Risky Business [HD]
• Rosemary's Baby [HD]
• Run, Fat Boy, Run [HD]
• Scooby-Doo and the Goblin King [HD]
• Semi-Pro (Unrated) [HD]
• Snow Angels [HD]
• Staying Alive [HD]
• Superman 2 [HD]
• Superman 3 [HD]
• Superman: The Movie [HD]
• The Bucket List [HD]
• The Fugitive [HD]
• The Guardian [HD]
• The Last Samurai [HD]
• The Longest Yard [HD]
• The Matrix Reloaded [HD]
• The Matrix Revolutions [HD]
• The Postman [HD]
• The Shawshank Redemption [HD]
• The Substitute [HD]
• The Two Jakes [HD]
• The Wiggles: You Make Me Feel Like Dancing [HD]
• TKO [HD]
• Trapped Ashes [HD]
• Troy [HD]
• Up in Smoke [HD]
• Vertical Limit [HD]
• Wild West Comedy Show: 30 Days and 30 Nights [HD]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles