Netflix-Style Magazine Subscriptions with Maghound

Sometimes you sign up for a magazine subscription but then you realise that, no, you're never going to need 40 new ab exercises a month because that beer can that balances on your stomach strengthens your core just fine. Maghound offers Netflix-style subscriptions that allow you to dynamically change your magazines on the fly. Say you see that Popular Science has an especially enticing cover story for January, the plans allow you to forgo your PC Magazine subscription for a month so you can avoid newsstand markups. Plans start at $US4.95 for 3 magazines per month. And if that's too much, you can always read 'em free instead. [Maghound via Lifehacker]