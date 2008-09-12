Netflix Origami Folds Out the Trash

Even with Netflix's reusable mailers, the little torn-off panels begin to add up. Of course, you could just throw these away. Or if you're a bit more pretentious about it, you could recycle them and tell the whole block what a fantastic recycler you are—after all, some people just throw these things away. Or, if you're really great—and by "great" I mean freaky-obsessive compulsive—you'll fold these scraps into origami. Full instructions await those who are finished tweezing microscopic shreds of red paper from their rug while patting their heads and singing The Wheels on the Bus. [NetFlix Origami]