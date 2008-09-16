Netflix Looking For Contestants to Break Endurance Record For Movie Watching

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

In the big book of marketing gimmicks, you will find a whole chapter devoted to breaking world records. Even if unsuccessful, they attract loads of attention while helping to suppress any negative press that may be floating around. That having been said, Netflix is gearing up for the "Netflix Movie Watching World Championship" to be held in Times Square from October 2nd—7th. Eight contestants will try and break the 120 hour and 23 minute record to win a US$10,000 cash prize, a lifetime subscription to Netflix, the first-ever Popcorn Bowl trophy and the pride that comes with the title of "world's laziest human being."

Many of the spots have already been set by endurance legends like current record holder Ashish Sharma of Mathura, India, former 3-time record holder Claudia Wavra of Germany, endurance champion Suresh Joachim—a Canadian of Sri Lankan descent, who holds 32 Guinness World Records and N.Y-based eating champion Crazy Legs Conti. However, Netflix is currently looking for an average Joe or two to round out the lineup. If you think you have what it takes, you must submit a training video via their Facebook page (keyword "Netflix Movie Watching World Championship") by September 22nd. If you do decide to enter I wish you the best of luck—but my money is on Suresh Joachim. He holds records for dancing (100 hours) and radio DJ-ing (120 hours). He actually had to...you know...move to earn those records. [PR Newswire via Electronic House]

