Netbooks Dominate Amazon Laptop Sales

Nine of the top ten selling notebooks on Amazon right now are netbooks. (The other spot is taken by Apple.) Call them underpowered, complain about their screens, but there's a reason why every PC manufacturer in the world has jumped on the netbook bandwagon.

It should be noted, of course, that just because these systems rule Amazon, it doesn't mean they are outselling the entire industry. There's a good chance buyers are more apt to buy an Aspire One through a third party while they'll customise their more expensive laptop through Dell or HP. Still, a good showing from the little guy. [Amazon via MacRumors and Engadget]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

