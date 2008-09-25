Netbooks Dominate Amazon Laptop Sales

Nine of the top ten selling notebooks on Amazon right now are netbooks. (The other spot is taken by Apple.) Call them underpowered, complain about their screens, but there's a reason why every PC manufacturer in the world has jumped on the netbook bandwagon.

It should be noted, of course, that just because these systems rule Amazon, it doesn't mean they are outselling the entire industry. There's a good chance buyers are more apt to buy an Aspire One through a third party while they'll customise their more expensive laptop through Dell or HP. Still, a good showing from the little guy. [Amazon via MacRumors and Engadget]