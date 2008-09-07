NES Games Renderings Make Great Background Desktops

If you are sucker for all things 8-bit and all things NES—like I am—you will love these three-dimensional renderings of classic Nintendo Entertainment System games by Justin Buonvino. So much that you will put them on your desktop background, just like a did one minute ago.

Without a doubt, my favourites are the shot from above of Mario World 1 and the real-3D-made-to-look-fake-3D Zeldas, but the Excitebike has an special charm too. Thankfully, that's why desktop background cycling is there for. [Justin at Deviant Art via Geekologie]