NES Games Renderings Make Great Background Desktops

If you are sucker for all things 8-bit and all things NES—like I am—you will love these three-dimensional renderings of classic Nintendo Entertainment System games by Justin Buonvino. So much that you will put them on your desktop background, just like a did one minute ago.

Without a doubt, my favourites are the shot from above of Mario World 1 and the real-3D-made-to-look-fake-3D Zeldas, but the Excitebike has an special charm too. Thankfully, that's why desktop background cycling is there for. [Justin at Deviant Art via Geekologie]

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

