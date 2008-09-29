Nero LiquidTV Software Builds a Whole TiVo into Your PC

Possible-new-interface-haver TiVo and Nero, the old CD burning guys, have announced a new piece of software that will give your PC all of the capabilities of a TiVo box, allowing it to tune in to and record television through TiVo's familiar interface. The announcement was a long time coming, as TiVo and Nero announced their curious partnership almost a year ago.

New features seem pretty sparse, though there will be some limited video export capability to enable transfer of some video content to portable devices, like the PSP and iPod. There are two purchase options available: a software, tuner and remote package for the totally unequipped and a software-only package, retailing for $199 and $99, respectively. Each package comes with a year of TiVo service, after which renewal will be a flat fee of $99 a year. Nero LiquidTV/TiVo PC will be available from October 15th. [WSJ]