How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nero LiquidTV Software Builds a Whole TiVo into Your PC

Possible-new-interface-haver TiVo and Nero, the old CD burning guys, have announced a new piece of software that will give your PC all of the capabilities of a TiVo box, allowing it to tune in to and record television through TiVo's familiar interface. The announcement was a long time coming, as TiVo and Nero announced their curious partnership almost a year ago.

New features seem pretty sparse, though there will be some limited video export capability to enable transfer of some video content to portable devices, like the PSP and iPod. There are two purchase options available: a software, tuner and remote package for the totally unequipped and a software-only package, retailing for $199 and $99, respectively. Each package comes with a year of TiVo service, after which renewal will be a flat fee of $99 a year. Nero LiquidTV/TiVo PC will be available from October 15th. [WSJ]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles