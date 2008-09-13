Mystery 12.1-Inch Dell Laptop On UK Supermarket Website: E-Slim Leaked?

UK supermarket chain Tesco has this Dell "Inspiron Z530" laptop up for sale on their website: it's got a 12.1-inch screen, is Atom Z350-powered and sounds a lot like the Dell E-Slim mini laptop we've mentioned before. The product's features are touted thus: "Ultra mobile web experience. Consume your media where ever you are," which sounds all well and good, but then it goes a bit funny with a "Linux Ubunto" OS and a width and height of "29.9 cm". It seems Tesco's web monkeys are good at making typos. Read on for the full specs:

Brand: Dell Inspiron

Built-in Webcam: Yes

Card Reader: 3-in-1 Media card reader

Features of Product: Ultra mobile web experience. Consume your media where ever you are

Firewire: No

Graphics Shared: Intel integrated graphics

Hard Drive Size: 40GB

Hard Drive Type: 4.200 rpm

Laptop Colour: Black

Memory Size: 1GB

Memory Type: 533MHz DDR2 SDRAM

Number of USB Ports: 3 USB 2.0

Operating System: Linux Ubunto

Optical Drive Bluray Compatible: No

Optical Drive HD Compatible: No

Optical Drive Lightscribe Compatible: No

Output: VGA, RJ 45 10/100, headset, mic, 3 in 1 card reader

Processor: Intel Atom

Processor Bus: 533MHz

Processor Cache: 1MB

Processor Model Number: Z530

Processor Speed: 1.33 GHz

Product Dimension Length: 17.2

Product Height: 29.9 cm

Product Weight: 1.2 kg

Product Width: 29.9 cm

Remote Control Included: No

Screen Size: 12"

Screen Type: WXGA True life

TV Tuner: None

Wi-Fi: 802.11b/g

Wired Networking Port: Yes

Apparently due October 6th, it's on sale for the equivalent of US$526. We'll just have to wait for word from Dell on the E-Slim to confirm if this is the same machine. Or wait to see Tesco take the link down, if this is a genuine leak. [Tesco Direct via Engadget]