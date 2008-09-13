Mystery 12.1-Inch Dell Laptop On UK Supermarket Website: E-Slim Leaked?

UK supermarket chain Tesco has this Dell "Inspiron Z530" laptop up for sale on their website: it's got a 12.1-inch screen, is Atom Z350-powered and sounds a lot like the Dell E-Slim mini laptop we've mentioned before. The product's features are touted thus: "Ultra mobile web experience. Consume your media where ever you are," which sounds all well and good, but then it goes a bit funny with a "Linux Ubunto" OS and a width and height of "29.9 cm". It seems Tesco's web monkeys are good at making typos. Read on for the full specs:
Brand: Dell Inspiron
Built-in Webcam: Yes
Card Reader: 3-in-1 Media card reader
Features of Product: Ultra mobile web experience. Consume your media where ever you are
Firewire: No
Graphics Shared: Intel integrated graphics
Hard Drive Size: 40GB
Hard Drive Type: 4.200 rpm
Laptop Colour: Black
Memory Size: 1GB
Memory Type: 533MHz DDR2 SDRAM
Number of USB Ports: 3 USB 2.0
Operating System: Linux Ubunto
Optical Drive Bluray Compatible: No
Optical Drive HD Compatible: No
Optical Drive Lightscribe Compatible: No
Output: VGA, RJ 45 10/100, headset, mic, 3 in 1 card reader
Processor: Intel Atom
Processor Bus: 533MHz
Processor Cache: 1MB
Processor Model Number: Z530
Processor Speed: 1.33 GHz
Product Dimension Length: 17.2
Product Height: 29.9 cm
Product Weight: 1.2 kg
Product Width: 29.9 cm
Remote Control Included: No
Screen Size: 12"
Screen Type: WXGA True life
TV Tuner: None
Wi-Fi: 802.11b/g
Wired Networking Port: Yes
Apparently due October 6th, it's on sale for the equivalent of US$526. We'll just have to wait for word from Dell on the E-Slim to confirm if this is the same machine. Or wait to see Tesco take the link down, if this is a genuine leak. [Tesco Direct via Engadget]