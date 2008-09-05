MultiTouch Cell Can Play Tom Cruise as Big as You'd Like

MultiTouch, the company, not the technology, has developed the MultiTouch Cell, a multitouch LCD display that's modular (meaning that many LCDs can assemble to make one big LCD). Beyond expandability, the screens are quite advanced, supporting multiple users and recognising fingers in relationship to the hand as opposed to independent points (which allows for more complex interactions). The tech is still quite pricey—the 32" display runs US$7,000 with the 1080p 46" version reaching US$15,000—but it takes a lot of resources to be a non-crazy version of Tom Cruise. Read on for a pretty fantastic clip of the MultiTouch Cell in use.

[Crave and jkkmobile]