MSI Talks About Future of Wind, HSDPA on Way

In an interview with Impress, MSI's Neo Lin (Notebook Product Manager) leaked some details of upcoming Wind mini-notebook revisions. The big news is that HSDPA will be coming to the new U91 (8.9") and U120 (10") systems. But the (translated) interview has some other interesting info other than just the specs on new models. Lin reveals a great geek factoid explaining where the name "Wind" came from (Wi-Fi Network Device). And that just made our day. Seriously. He also warns that dual core Atoms require twice as much power, a design obstacle that all netbook manufacturers will need to overcome. [Impress via Engadget]