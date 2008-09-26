Motorola USBW100 WiMax Adaptor Allows Easy Wireless Upgrade

If you're tempted to buy into WiMax technology but don't want to purchase a whole new computer to partake, this Motorola USB adaptor offers WiMax to any laptop with a USB port. Coming in multiple bands for worldwide compatibility (2.3GHz, 2.5GHz and 3.5 GHz), global travelers will, unfortunately, have to collect all three. No price yet, but we can expect the units to go on sale in Q4 2008.

Motorola Introduces First WiMAX USB Adaptor for Laptops

Motorola USBw 100 for 2.3 GHz, 2.5 GHz or 3.5 GHz bands delivers high-speed mobile broadband to laptop PCs

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - 23 Sept. 2008 - Fulfilling a promise of delivering high-speed, wireless broadband while on the go, Motorola, Inc. (NYSE: MOT) today unveiled its first WiMAX USB adaptor, the USBw 100. This thumb-drive-sized device is available in three versions to connect to WiMAX networks in each of the three bands approved for use around the world - 2.3GHz, 2.5GHz and 3.5 GHz. The Motorola USBw 100 plugs directly into laptop computers to provide mobile and nomadic wireless broadband connectivity, both indoors and out. It is expected to be available in Q4 2008.

Motorola's wi4 WiMAX USB adaptor has been designed with multiple antenna technology to provide reliable, high-speed connectivity in the various and unpredictable environments where users expect service, especially indoor home, business and coffee shop environments, as well as on-the-go in a mobile world. The USBw 100 delivers increased range and higher throughput when compared with single-antenna solutions. When used with Motorola's dual antenna Diversity Access Point (DAP) /Wireless Access Point (WAP) 400 Series, both uplink and downlink performance are significantly enhanced.

The device, which easily plugs into the USB port, seamlessly connects the laptop computer to a WIMAX broadband network for reliable, easy, high-speed connection for e-mail, web surfing, video and audio streaming, GPS services, Internet phone calls and other uses.

"Our new USBw 100 adaptor will let people enjoy desktop-like performance while on the go with their laptop computers by giving them wireless connectivity to a WiMAX service provider's broadband wireless network," said Charles Riggle, senior director of strategy and business development, WiMAX devices, Home & Networks Mobility. "With hundreds of thousands of commercial WiMAX CPEs shipped to date, the USBw 100 is the latest addition to our portfolio of award-winning devices that are providing fixed, nomadic and mobile connectivity to our WiMAX customers around the world."

The USBw 100 will be on display in Motorola's booth, #601, at WiMAX World 2008. For more information on Motorola's WiMAX solutions, please visit: http://www.motorola.com/wimax