I have to hand it to the guys at Motorola for coming up with the idea to integrate a femtocell and a VoIP soft phone into a digital photo frame. Femotcells help cover weak spots in a cellular network by sending calls over the internet—which is a good idea except that it would involve yet another device cluttering up your workspace. The choice of a frame as the focal point for the system is a clever solution to this problem because it already utilises a touchscreen and it blends in well with the surrounding environment. Femtocells have yet to make a big impact on our wireless networks, but I can see devices like this helping to speed up adoption. [connectedhome2go via ZatzNotFunny]
Motorola Embeds CDMA Femtocell into Digital Photo Frame
