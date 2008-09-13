More Sneak-Peaks at the Forthcoming Zune 3.0 Software

We've already seen Mixview, Zune 3.0's more visual take on a Genius-like auto-generating playlist, as well as some videos showing the new Wi-Fi features like Buy From FM on the device itself. Today some more interface shots of what Microsoft will help turn the Zune guy back have surfaced for you perusal. Like iTunes 8, once you get past the auto-playlisting, it doesn't look like there's too many more drastic changes or revelations over version 2.5. Other than that the Zune team really digs the Hold Steady and TI. Hey, me too!

Zune 3.0 can be downloaded next week, on September 16th. [Zune]