Sure, we've seen "new iPod nano" cases before. But they were shrouded in the potentially illegitimate fog of Chinese OEM. These new cases, spotted at IFA, are by Hama—a sizable accessory manufacturer out of Europe that's been in operation for over 50 years and now making that 4G iPod nano look like a pretty sure thing. Quick, give your loved ones your 3G nanos "out of the kindness of your heart" before it's too late! [Engadget Spain via gadget lab]