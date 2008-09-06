How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Monster Knows You Need Five Different Sprays to Clean Your iPhone, Camera, Phone, GPS and Laptop

The professional bullshit artists and dumbass fleecers over at Monster have devised another way to remove money from the wallets of the ignorant: cleaning sprays.

They've released five different sprays for five different types of devices: a camera spray, a mobile phone spray, an iPhone spray (Buchanan posits that this one is made of pure angel tears), a GPS spray and a laptop spray. Yes, Monster wants you to think that your GPS and your mobile phone need separate sprays, lest your phone is destroyed by the magical chemicals that can only clean a surface that displays driving directions. While yes, perhaps laptop screens need a different spray than the glass iPhone, this is a bit beyond overkill.

Each bottle of these precious fluids cost US$10, which is a pretty sizable markup seeing that they just took a bunch of Windex, watered it down and put it into tiny bottles with different coloured labels on it. [CrunchGear]

