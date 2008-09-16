For those who enjoy pizza by the slice, these Kar chairs operate in a similar fashion. Each piece is ordered individually to add a layer of thickness to the seat until your desired dimensions are met, combined until you build a chair (small), loveseat (medium) or football bench (X Large - future gastric bypass). Also of note, those who enjoy numerous pizza slices will find a corresponding satisfaction sitting in the seats with more slices. Each Kar module runs US$150, so plan on eating in for a while to afford an entire chair. [Opulent Items via bltd]
Modular Kar Chairs Reward the Skinny-Butted
