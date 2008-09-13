Modified New Zealand Wool Resists Blowtorches, Dog Bites, Sharp Knives

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Call it cliche (or just inevitable), but those sheep-herders down not-quite under have created the ultimate fabric by weaving a synthetic textile fibre called Vectran with ordinary sheep's wool. It's so amazing, its said to withstand blowtorches, dog bites and even knife attacks.

"We have tested it...putting the fabric over a cushion. With a screwdriver or something, using two hands and all your force, it won't go through," Dr. Peter Ingham, a scientist at New Zealand's AgResearch government lab, told reporters. "A very sharp knife with the fabric horizontally on a benchtop, using two hands and all your force—it will go through. It will penetrate a little bit," he said, adding. "This is, if you like, stab resistant," he said.

Now that's a turtleneck sweater I can get behind. [SBS World News Australia]

