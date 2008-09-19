How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Mobile Star City Is China's Plan to Take Over the World

We love MAD architects—creators of crazy buildings and giant killer wasps skyscrapers—because they are truly mad, like their latest concept. Presented as a gigantic model at the 11th Venice Biennale, the Super Star City is a "mobile China Town" that can be deployed all over the planet to "inject the energy of China to the world." Hookay, time to start fueling the ICBMs because, once you see the gallery of this 1,000-meter-high monster placed in major cities, it will remind you of an alien invasion.

While obviously the city is made of nonobtanium and/or kryptonite, the idea of a self-contained town, using each spike of the star for a different purpose is, interesting. At least, interesting enought for megalomaniac urban planners in planet Krypton and myself. [MAD via Dark Roasted Blend]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles