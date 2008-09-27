Mobile Safari Redesign Is Subtle, Logical

From an alleged leaked shot of iPhone firmware 2.2, we see that Apple has tweaked the browser ever so slightly (old version left, new version right). The Google search magnifying glass icon is gone in favour of a separate Google search bar (similar to Safari desktop). Technically it won't save any button presses over the old version, but Luddites will be less likely to type "Google.com" into the address bar with every search. The price for this fancy design? The refresh button is shrunk into the address bar. [iPhone Atlas via Wired]