How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Mobile Safari Redesign Is Subtle, Logical

From an alleged leaked shot of iPhone firmware 2.2, we see that Apple has tweaked the browser ever so slightly (old version left, new version right). The Google search magnifying glass icon is gone in favour of a separate Google search bar (similar to Safari desktop). Technically it won't save any button presses over the old version, but Luddites will be less likely to type "Google.com" into the address bar with every search. The price for this fancy design? The refresh button is shrunk into the address bar. [iPhone Atlas via Wired]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles