Mobile Phone Subscriptions to Reach 4 Billion by Year's End

The UN's International Telecommunications Union announced Friday that mobile phone subscriptions will reach 4 billion by the end of 2008, far more than half of the estimated 6.7 billion total world population. Of course, there are some, like John Mayer, who throw off that number by having more than one mobile phone (damn you, Mayer!) but it's still a huge milestone. The bump from last year's total of 3.3 billion is primarily due to emerging countries like China, India, and Russia, as well as lower prices and lots of healthy competition between carriers. [BreitBart via Drudge]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

