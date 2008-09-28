Mobile Phone Subscriptions to Reach 4 Billion by Year's End

The UN's International Telecommunications Union announced Friday that mobile phone subscriptions will reach 4 billion by the end of 2008, far more than half of the estimated 6.7 billion total world population. Of course, there are some, like John Mayer, who throw off that number by having more than one mobile phone (damn you, Mayer!) but it's still a huge milestone. The bump from last year's total of 3.3 billion is primarily due to emerging countries like China, India, and Russia, as well as lower prices and lots of healthy competition between carriers. [BreitBart via Drudge]