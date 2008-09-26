Mobile Living Platform Takes Modular Electronics to Ridiculous Extremes

Microsoft's recent modular electronics patent application combined about three gadgets into one. But this concept (and its related patents from three countries) called the Mobile Living Platform takes the modular idea to almost absurd levels. Their base processor integrates with a camera, bike system (with light), exercise tracker, portable television, browsing device, funky electronic belt, pocket piano and game system. We're not sure that pieced-together gadgets are the future, but you have to admit, these guys have a Vision. And if you're going modular, you might as well go all out. [Mobile Living Platform]