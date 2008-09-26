Mobile Living Platform Takes Modular Electronics to Ridiculous Extremes

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Microsoft's recent modular electronics patent application combined about three gadgets into one. But this concept (and its related patents from three countries) called the Mobile Living Platform takes the modular idea to almost absurd levels. Their base processor integrates with a camera, bike system (with light), exercise tracker, portable television, browsing device, funky electronic belt, pocket piano and game system. We're not sure that pieced-together gadgets are the future, but you have to admit, these guys have a Vision. And if you're going modular, you might as well go all out. [Mobile Living Platform]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

