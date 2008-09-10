Missing NYC Teacher Shows Upp At Apple Store

A New York City school teacher that went missing almost two weeks ago was recently spotted at the 5th Ave Apple Store. Looks like 23-year-old Hannah Upp was just as obsessed over the Let's Rock event as we were—only instead of pulling a disappearing act three days before the start of the school year, we channelled our anxiety into non-stop Apple blogging and reviewing.

Upp's friends and family have informed all major New York publications (and Facebook) of her disappearance. According to her roommates, she had left her apartment on Sunday and then never came back. When she didn't return, they entered her room and found her keys, her phone, her wallet and ID still there. Random Apple store appearance aside, she's still nowhere to be found.

So, Upp, it's great to see that you're healthy and well, but all joking about Apple fandom aside, please get in touch with your loved ones! They're no doubt worried sick about you! And if any of you New York Gizmodo-ers spot her around, please contact the 30th Precinct. [ABCNews]