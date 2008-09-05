Mio Leap K1 GPS Mobile Phone Reveals Its Dual-Sided Strangeness

The two gadgets in that image aren't a separate mobile phone and GPS navigator, oh no, they're something far stranger: a dual-sided gizmo dubbed the Leap K1. From Mio (recently in the news with its Knight Rider themed GPS) the device is a quad-band phone with 2-megapixel cam and Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional, that also does both GPS and AGPS navigation: you simply have to flip the phone over. A Chinese site has got their hands on one and unboxed it, and you know what? It's actually an attractive piece of kit. We'll have to wait to see if its price is equally attractive, and there's no info on when it'll be released. What's your take on this, guys... weird or weirdly useful? [Mobile01 via Navigadget]