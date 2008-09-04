How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Microsoft to Set IE8 Apart From Chrome by Giving It Twice the Bloat

Here's something you don't want to hear describing your latest browser: "epically porcine." Yes, that's exactly how software research firm Devil Mountain CEO Craig Barth described it. Just how bad is the bloat on the latest beta? Well, on a 10-site scenario test, Firefox 3.0.1 consumed 159MB of memory. IE7 consumed a heartier 250MB. IE 8? A whopping 380MB of memory. Yikes.

To be fair, IE8 is still in beta, which means it isn't the full release and isn't finished yet. But since it's already at the second public beta stage, one would think it'd be at least pretty close to being complete, and it'd doubtful that such drastic changes as would be necessary to cut those numbers down will come before the full release hits.

These numbers line up with the speed tests that our cousins over at Lifehacker performed (which also included Chrome). Will Microsoft rein in IE8's bloat before its full release? If not, will that push more people to Firefox and Chrome? We'll see. [Exo.blog via Digital Daily]

