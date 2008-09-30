Microsoft to Develop Voice-Recognition iPhone App Via Subsidiary Tellme

Voice recognition is one if the iPhone gaping-est of holes, but it will soon be plugged by none other than Microsoft. But before you look forward to putting your multitouching fingers all over those glorious nine letters on your iPhone screen, know that MS is only indirectly involved via Tellme, a company they acquired in early 2007 which has a similar app for Blackberries already. But it's a start. And the app looks like it would be pretty useful.

Press a button to start recording and say what you're searching for—the name of a business, for instance, and Tellme will search and locate matches in your vicinity. Great for when you can't stop and type in locations manually. Unfortunately the app doesn't appear to access your contacts for good ol' standard voice-dialing (at least in the BlackBerry version), so that's something we'll still have to wait for. Along with mobile MS Office for iPhone [Yahoo News/CNET]