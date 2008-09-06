Microsoft to Deploy Their Own Version of the Apple Genius

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

As part of their US$300 Million ad campaign Microsoft has announced that they will begin to deploy in-store representatives to large chains like Best Buy and Circuit City to help consumers with their PC issues. Like their Apple counterparts, The "Microsoft Gurus" will not be paid on commission and they will be available to handle general questions and give demos of products—but they will not be available for any real tech support or repairs. So they are kind of like Apple Geniuses, only a lot less useful. Nonetheless, Microsoft plans to roll out around 155 of these trained experts during an initial trial run sometime before the end of the year. [Electronista]

