I got this super weird IE 8 viral marketing kit from Microsoft in the mail a little while ago. I don't think the phrase "slicing the web" has ever been used by anybody to refer to browser usage. Anybody. Still, it's a decent effort (even if it is just for IE 8 beta 2 and not the final release), and I can always use more gauze. Seriously, "slice the web"?

Update: MeanMF points out that slices are a new feature in IE8.