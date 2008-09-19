Microsoft Puzzle Piece Patent Combines GPS, Camera and Phone

We love the modular equipment from Bug Labs, but this patent from Microsoft takes the enthusiasm of interchangeable tech and cranks up the practicality. In a long, somewhat convoluted patent application, Microsoft pitches a modular GPS system. But through their explanation, the device becomes increasingly complicated, including "two-way cellular communications" across a "voice network" and a "wireless modem and digital camera." Through the modular arrangement, the "base unit realises reduced bulk and complexity." Ultimately, we're left with a really geeky piece of tech for which we'll always be losing a piece between the seats. [Patent via Unwired View]