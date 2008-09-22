Microsoft 'I'm a PC' Ads Were Created Using a Mac

I might get my head torn off by The Ballmer for posting this "I'm a PC" bit of trivia today, but the irony is too great to pass up. Turns out that phase two of the "I'm a PC " advertising counterattack against Apple was... created on a Mac. If Apple was smart, and I think they are, they'd have another Hodgeman ad making fun of this produced and in the can yesterday.

The offending evidence was metadata found in the images of the PC user featured on the "I'm a PC" web site. The data exposed the fact that the images were produced using Macs running Adobe Creative Suite 3.

Microsoft has since responded to the controversy, saying in a statement that "as is common in almost all campaign workflow, agencies and production houses use a wide variety of software and hardware to create, edit and distribute content, including both Macs and PCs."

They then scrubbed the metadata from the imagery.

We recently asked you guys and gals if advertising could make Microsoft "hip." The answer, it appears, is yes—so long as Redmond is creating said advertising on a Mac. [Digital Daily]