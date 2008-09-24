How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Microsoft Eliminating Bundled Email and Media Editing Programs in Windows 7

According to CNET, Microsoft has decided to strip Windows 7 of all built-in email and media editing programs and replace them with optional downloadable apps that tap into Windows Live. Microsoft claims that the move was made out of a desire to ensure a quicker turnaround for future OS releases and to provide a more streamlined system that eliminates confusion and opens up the possibility of working with partners down the line.

Whether this move to separate once native apps from the OS is really about speed, antitrust woes, or a desire to reduce development bugs is open for debate. Whatever the reason, the move does make some sense. Most of these client apps are already online anyway. It also makes it easier for Microsoft to focus on major native apps for the OS. [CNET via Electronista]

