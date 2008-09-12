Micro Master HG3 R/C Mini-Copter Features Proximity Sensors

Japanese toy maker Taiyo Corp has unveiled an R/C mini-chopper fitted with a proximity sensor that forces the device to descend when it hovers too close to the ceiling. A feature like that makes sense for novice users, and it appears to have 3-channel control, but beginners probably have more to worry about than just the ceiling when flying indoors. Plus, 30-60 minutes of charge time is going to earn you 5 minutes of use, so it may be difficult to justify spending US$92 on it. [Taiyo via CrunchGear via DVICE]