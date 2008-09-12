Micro Master HG3 R/C Mini-Copter Features Proximity Sensors

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Japanese toy maker Taiyo Corp has unveiled an R/C mini-chopper fitted with a proximity sensor that forces the device to descend when it hovers too close to the ceiling. A feature like that makes sense for novice users, and it appears to have 3-channel control, but beginners probably have more to worry about than just the ceiling when flying indoors. Plus, 30-60 minutes of charge time is going to earn you 5 minutes of use, so it may be difficult to justify spending US$92 on it. [Taiyo via CrunchGear via DVICE]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

