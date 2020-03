Not long after releasing their super-cheap 3-channel Black Stealth chopper, ThinkGeek is delivering a Micro 4-channel flying saucer with a built-in solid state accelerometer for control. Even if you have poor eyesight and fat, clumsy hands you can always switch on the "EZ button" backup that prevents maneuvers that may send the saucer out of control. A 20 minute charge will get you about 5-7 minutes of flight time, so the whole package seems pretty decent for $US100. [ThinkGeek via DVICE]