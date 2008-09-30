MI6 Camera With Secret Images Bought on eBay for $US30

A Nikon Coolpix camera belonging to the MI6—the British equivalent of the CIA—was sold on eBay for $US30 with images of al Qaeda suspects, fingerprints, names, rocket launchers, and missiles inside. That's bad enough, but it gets worse: the camera also contained top secret information that may compromise the security of James Bonds in the field.

For some reason, alongside these images there was a top secret document containing details on the encrypted computer system used by MI6 agents while conducting operations abroad. Some of the other images were related to this man, Abdul al-Hadi al-Iraqi, a top al Qaeda terrorist captured by the CIA in 2007.

Apparently, the eBay bidder found the pictures after downloading his vacation photos to his computer. The Foreign Office and the police are conducting an investigation, but for now, nobody has a clue about how the camera ended up on eBay. [Daily Mail]