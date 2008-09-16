Skullcandy and Metallica have teamed up to create these absolutely metal headphones, showing the world just how into a burned out, old-man rock band you are. Ride the lightning, bro! My recommendation: steal them, just like you steal Metallica's music (OK, don't really steal stuff, but still, screw Metallica). [Pocket Lint via SlipperyBrick]
Metallica Headphones Would Have Been Awesome in the '80s Before We Knew What Dicks Metallica Were
