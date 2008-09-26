Metal Gear Solid Rubber Band Gun is the Most Badass Way to Take Someone's Eye Out

Are you a big Metal Gear Solid 4 fan? Interested in playing around with Solid Snake's, uh, rubber band gun? Well, a crazy Japanese fan has created a completely metal rubber band gun based on the game, dubbed the Silver Wolf. It even has a laser sight onboard, allowing you to precisely aim at your little brother's eyeball so you're sure not to miss. For added realism, dress up in tights, hide under cardboard boxes and get into long-winded, confusing conversations that last for what feels like forever between short periods of action when you actually get to use the damned thing. [FanBoy]