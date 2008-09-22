Memorex SingStand Might Actually Make Karaoke Cool Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The galaxy of gimmicky karaoke machines was starting to fade before Memorex's SingStand came along. This baby organically melds mic stand and iPod dock, and at $US70 doesn't even put you into debt to do so. The base is where the brains are—vox effects like reverb plus "Auto Voice Control" for removing original song vocals—along with two 4-watt "full-range" speakers. There's even a second mic input for Sonny-and-Cher-Pre-Divorce moments. The catch is that there's no 30-pin connector for charging or enhanced iPod control, but at least a 3.5mm miniplug means you can pop in your Zune or Sansa too. [Memorex via Electronista]

