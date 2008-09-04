Obviously, if you love iTunes but do not own an iPhone, syncing your music can be frustrating. Salling Software has developed a solution to this problem with Media Sync—an app that transfers playlists, music and podcasts to a wide array of Nokia, Sony, and Sony Ericsson phones (also works in a limited fashion with the HTC Touch Diamond). The basic Windows / Mac software is free, but you will have to shell out US$22 for the fast sync version. And, naturally, it does not transfer DRM protected tunes. [Salling via Cult of Mac]
Media Sync: iTunes Syncing on HTC, Nokia, Sony, and Sony Ericsson Devices
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.