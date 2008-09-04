Media Sync: iTunes Syncing on HTC, Nokia, Sony, and Sony Ericsson Devices

Obviously, if you love iTunes but do not own an iPhone, syncing your music can be frustrating. Salling Software has developed a solution to this problem with Media Sync—an app that transfers playlists, music and podcasts to a wide array of Nokia, Sony, and Sony Ericsson phones (also works in a limited fashion with the HTC Touch Diamond). The basic Windows / Mac software is free, but you will have to shell out US$22 for the fast sync version. And, naturally, it does not transfer DRM protected tunes. [Salling via Cult of Mac]